US President's envoy calls on Musk: Starlink will be launched for free in Iran in the next few weeks PANews 2025/06/22 17:18

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by Jinshi citing Xinhua News Agency, Richard Grenell, special envoy of US President Trump, posted on the social platform X on the 21st, requesting American entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns the platform, to open the "Starlink" satellite Internet system built by his US Space Exploration Technology Company in Iran for free "in the next few weeks." Grenell named Musk in the post and asked: "Can you open "Starlink" to Iran for free in the next few weeks? My friends in Iran can't get information normally right now." He also said that he was personally willing to "donate" for this and believed that others would do the same.