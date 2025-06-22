Ark sold more than 600,000 shares of Circle stock again on June 20, and made a net profit of about $243 million in the past three sales

PANews
2025/06/22 08:47
Moonveil
MORE$0.10118+7.64%
ARK
ARK$0.4729-0.31%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012014+3.01%

PANews June 22 news, according to Cointelegraph, as CRCL stock has soared nearly 250% since its public listing, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has stepped up its selling of Circle. ARK sold 609,175 shares of Circle from its three funds on Friday (June 20), worth $146.2 million. The sale came as the company's stock price rose 20.4% on June 20, closing at $240.3, up 248% from the opening price of $69 on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5. The latest sell-off is ARK's third sell-off in the past week's trading, with three sales totaling 1.25 million shares of CRCL, netting about $243 million based on daily closing prices.

ARK’s latest Circle stock sales involved trades in three ARK funds, including the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The largest fund, ARKK, sold 490,549 CRCL shares, while ARKW and ARKF sold 75,018 and 43,608 shares, respectively.

According to earlier news , Ark once again sold $44.76 million worth of Circle shares, cashing in nearly 100 million US dollars for two consecutive days.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.3519-0.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00735-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:50
21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008034-1.13%
FUND
FUND$0.023-28.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:10
Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptobriefing, Devin McGranahan, CEO of Western Union, said in an interview with Bloomberg's "The Close" column on Monday that Western Union sees
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01927+0.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 10:29

Trending News

More

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

Analyst: Bitcoin has only a 20-25% chance of falling to $90,000 at this stage