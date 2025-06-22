In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%

PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
NFT
NFT$0.0000004691+1.14%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43% to $116.9 million. The number of NFT buyers remained unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% increase), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network decreased to 28.3 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.23% from the previous week. The transaction volume of the Polygon network reached 23.3 million US dollars, an increase of 24.98% from the previous week, surpassing Ethereum. The Ethereum network fell to third place with a transaction volume of 20.4 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.06% from the previous week. The Mythos Chain network maintained the fourth place with a transaction volume of 14.1 million US dollars, only a slight decrease of 0.03%. The Solana network climbed to fifth place with a transaction volume of 8.7 million US dollars, an increase of 42.74%.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.3519-0.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00735-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:50
21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008034-1.13%
FUND
FUND$0.023-28.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:10
Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptobriefing, Devin McGranahan, CEO of Western Union, said in an interview with Bloomberg's "The Close" column on Monday that Western Union sees
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01927+0.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 10:29

Trending News

More

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

Analyst: Bitcoin has only a 20-25% chance of falling to $90,000 at this stage