Useless Coin price surges as smart money investors buy

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 21:35
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.386744+6.94%
Wink
LIKE$0.010869-1.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001827-1.50%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09203+6.86%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004237+0.54%

Useless Coin has emerged as a surprising outlier in a bearish crypto landscape, surging over 1,700% in June even as broader Solana meme coins and blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin retreat.

Powered by aggressive accumulation from smart money and whales, and supported by thinning exchange balances, the meme coin has hit a $100 million market cap and caught the attention of traders hunting for upside. While momentum indicators now flash caution, Useless Coin’s rise underscores the unpredictable nature of meme-driven markets—and the powerful role of investor sentiment.

Useless Coin (USELESS) token jumped to a high of $0.1092 this week, up by over 1,750% from its lowest level in June. 

Useless token price jumped even as the crypto market crashed, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling from a record high of $111,900 in May to $103,000. Most Solana (SOL) meme coins have dropped this month, with their market capitalization falling from over $15 billion earlier this month to $9 billion. 

Nansen data shows that smart money investors have been buying the coin. Data shows that its smart money investors bought Useless tokens worth over $94,000 in the last 24 hours.

These investors now hold over 14 million tokens, a 97% increase from the same period last month. Similarly, whales have increased their exposure by over 36% in the last 30 days to over 338 million. 

Useless whale accumulation

Smart money and whale accumulation is a good catalyst for an asset because it is a sign that they expect the price to keep going upwards. Further data shows that the exchange balances have crashed by over 16% in this period to 51.8 million. 

Useless Coin price technical analysis

Useless Coin price

The four-hour chart shows that the Useless token price has surged from a low of $0.005460 to a record high of $0.1095. It has formed an ascending channel and remained above the 50-period moving average. 

The risk, however, is that there are signs that the momentum is ending. For example, the Average Directional Index has plunged from a record high of 70 to 20. The ADX is a popular indicator that measures the strength of a trend. 

The MACD and the Relative Strength Index have also formed a bearish divergence pattern, pointing to a potential retreat. Therefore, the coin may drop to the support at $0.50 as traders start to book profits.  

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.3519-0.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00735-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:50
21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008034-1.13%
FUND
FUND$0.023-28.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:10
Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptobriefing, Devin McGranahan, CEO of Western Union, said in an interview with Bloomberg's "The Close" column on Monday that Western Union sees
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01927+0.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 10:29

Trending News

More

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

Analyst: Bitcoin has only a 20-25% chance of falling to $90,000 at this stage