A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

ORDER $0.1028 -3.92% HYPE $43.4 -1.96% USDC $0.9995 -0.02%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.