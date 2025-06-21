Trader AguilaTrades' BTC long position currently has a floating loss of $7.857 million

PANews
2025/06/21 08:53
比特幣
BTC$117,568.11+1.46%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, AguilaTrades’ BTC long position currently has a floating loss of $7.857 million. The current position is: 3,522 BTC long with 20x leverage, position value of $363 million, opening price of $105,084, and liquidation price of $100,690.

According to news last night , AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to more than US$400 million, and the current floating profit is US$3.63 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Decrypt, US Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the lobbying activities of the cryptocurrency industry and compared it to legislation on the eve of
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00626+5.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 13:33
UniSat Wallet updates BRC-20 upgrade progress

UniSat Wallet updates BRC-20 upgrade progress

PANews July 26 news, UniSat Wallet tweeted an update on the progress of the BRC-20 upgrade. The BRC-20 single-step transfer function will be officially enabled on Fractal Bitcoin at block
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01931+1.63%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1469+10.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 14:58
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

PANews July 25 news, US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates. Powell told me that the economy is in good condition.
ME
ME$0.8754+2.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.094+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:28

Trending News

More

Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

UniSat Wallet updates BRC-20 upgrade progress

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

Cathie Wood: The surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption may be due to Robinhood's 2% reward

Injective launches SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury