Trader AguilaTrades' BTC long position currently has a floating loss of $7.857 million PANews 2025/06/21

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, AguilaTrades’ BTC long position currently has a floating loss of $7.857 million. The current position is: 3,522 BTC long with 20x leverage, position value of $363 million, opening price of $105,084, and liquidation price of $100,690. According to news last night , AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to more than US$400 million, and the current floating profit is US$3.63 million.