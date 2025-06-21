Odds of SOL, LTC, XRP ETF approval stand at 95%: analysts

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:26
Solana
SOL$186.27-0.12%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000033-92.02%
U Coin
U$0.01208-0.33%
瑞波幣
XRP$3.1965+1.39%
萊特幣
LTC$114.78+1.10%

The chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds for Solana, Litecoin and XRP in 2025 have increased to 95%, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Sayffart and Eric Balchunas say.

Seyffart and Balchunas shared the new forecasts in an updated outlook posted on X on June 20,2025.

As well as the high odds for a SEC approval for Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) and XRP (XRP), other crypto ETF filings also have high chances of approval in 2025.

These include Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Hedera and Polkadot at 90% chances of approval in 2025.

Seyffart and Balchunas also assigned a 95% probability of approval within the next six months to crypto basket or index ETF filings by Grayscale, Hashdex, Bitwise, and Franklin Templeton. Notably, many of these applications are approaching their final SEC deadlines in early July.

SEC’s positive engagement key

Seyffart notes that their decision to raise the odds that the regulator gives a nod to most of the spot crypto ETF filings is down to “engagement from the SEC.” The ETF analysts see developments as “a very positive sign.”

The SEC has already acknowledged the 19b-4 forms for these applications and likely views the underlying altcoins as commodities, the analysts noted. They also pointed to Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated futures markets that already exist for many of these assets.

As for timing, analysts say approvals could arrive within weeks or closer to final deadlines later this year. Most applications have their final SEC decision dates in October and November.

Despite the uncertainty around timing, the ETF experts believe it’s a “matter of when, not if.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
U Coin
U$0.01207-0.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 18:34
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of US$2.448 million and withdrawing all funds from
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002891+3.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:41
Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk , British digital asset exchange Archax will acquire German regulated crypto asset management company Deutsche Digital Assets ( DDA ) to
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008146+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:02

Trending News

More

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

The U.S. Congress resets the timetable for crypto legislation, and market structure and stablecoin bills will be advanced separately