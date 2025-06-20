Bank of England Governor casts doubt on the case for retail CBDC

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 21:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05841-0.68%

BOE Governor has cast doubt on the case for a digital pound for consumers, questioning its necessity even as the central bank moves ahead with developing a wholesale version for use between financial institutions.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has expressed doubts about the need for a digital pound for everyday consumers, as initially reported by Bloomberg. Speaking at a conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Bailey acknowledged the potential advantages of CBDCs like smart contracts and improved fraud protection, but questioned whether launching a consumer digital currency is necessary to realize them.

He also said that BOE is “well on the way” to developing a wholesale CBDC designed for use in transactions between financial institutions. He is just not sold on the retail version.

The BOE’s digital pound project has faced significant public scrutiny, with over 50,000 responses submitted during a consultation launched in 2023. Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said many respondents raised concerns about privacy, the future of cash, and fears the central bank could control how the currency is used.

Additionally, the project has been criticized by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, which highlighted the “significant risks and challenges” involved. In a report published in 2023, the committee stated, “It is not clear to us at this stage whether the benefits are likely to outweigh these risks.”

The BOE is currently in the design phase of its retail central bank digital currency and remains behind other countries in developing one. Together with the UK Treasury, it has not yet decided whether to move forward with creating a digital pound for the public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
U Coin
U$0.0121+0.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 18:34
Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk , British digital asset exchange Archax will acquire German regulated crypto asset management company Deutsche Digital Assets ( DDA ) to
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008121-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:02
Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 23 that Canadian listed company Matador Technologies Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange code: MATA) announced that it has received $100 million in financing to accelerate the construction
Share
PANews2025/07/23 21:21

Trending News

More

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

The U.S. Congress resets the timetable for crypto legislation, and market structure and stablecoin bills will be advanced separately