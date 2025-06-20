Norwegian government plans to temporarily ban cryptocurrency mining PANews 2025/06/20 19:20

PANews June 20 news, according to The Economic Times, the Norwegian government said on Friday that the country plans to temporarily ban the establishment of new data centers that use the most power-consuming technology to mine cryptocurrencies in order to save electricity for other industries. Minister of Digitalization and Public Administration Karianne Tung said that the Labor government clearly intends to limit cryptocurrency mining activities in Norway as much as possible. Cryptocurrency mining is very power-intensive and creates minimal jobs and income for local communities. The government said that this temporary ban may be implemented in the fall of 2025.