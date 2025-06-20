Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78

2025/06/20 16:17
PANews reported on June 20 that Circle's U.S. stock price rose nearly 13% in pre-market trading, temporarily closing at $225.78. Earlier on Wednesday, Circle's (CRCL.N) stock price broke through $200, closing up 34.25%.

Earlier news, the founder of Airwallex said: It's time to short Circle .

Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

PANews reported on July 22 that Sonic Labs published a post on the X platform saying that the first season of Sonic airdrop has officially started. Users can now claim
PANews2025/07/22 23:22
A dormant Ethereum address for ten years was activated, involving 37 ETH

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert , a dormant Ethereum pre-mining address has just been activated, involving 37 ETH , which is about 139,895 USD at
PANews2025/07/25 20:45
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure and the IRS’s proposed “mega API” expose vulnerabilities in data privacy and accountability that decentralized technologies can address.
PANews2025/07/25 23:03

