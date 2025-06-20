Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand from institutions and enterprises. However, the price of Bitcoin stagnated around $105,000, and the number of new wallet addresses also stabilized. The report pointed out that market supply is being absorbed by a small number of investors with strong financial resources, limited inflows from retail investors, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market. Future price trends may face a key test.

