Alchemy Pay to launch stablecoin-focused blockchain in Q4 2025

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 14:37
Alchemy
ACH$0.02303+2.81%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%

Alchemy Pay has unveiled plans to launch a new blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments.

According to a June 19 announcement from Alchemy Pay (ACH), the company plans to launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments, in the fourth quarter of 2025. The new network will facilitate smooth exchanges between local and international fiat-backed stablecoins.

The move comes as momentum builds behind stablecoin regulation in major markets. In the U.S., the GENIUS Act was passed on June 18, creating the country’s first comprehensive legal framework for fiat-backed stablecoins. Similar steps have been taken in Hong Kong, Japan, and the European Union, all of which are establishing licensing regimes, reserve standards, and clearer compliance rules for issuers. 

Based on these developments, stablecoins are no longer viewed as experimental tools but as regulated financial infrastructure. Alchemy Pay’s blockchain will serve as a central exchange hub for stablecoins. It will facilitate smooth, permissionless exchanges between jurisdiction-specific tokens like EURC and MBRL and international stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

The platform’s goal is to aggregate liquidity from various geographical areas while adhering to evolving financial regulations. To support companies, developers, and payment providers, it will offer API integrations. The network’s transaction fees will be paid using Alchemy Pay’s native ACH token.

Soon after the mainnet launch of Alchemy Chain, the company also plans to issue its own stablecoin. This would help it increase its involvement in the developing stablecoin market, where its current fiat-crypto gateway services are already available in 173 countries and accept more than 300 local payment methods.

The launch builds on several recent developments that reinforce Alchemy Pay’s focus on regulated digital finance. On June 18, it partnered with Ripple to offer fiat on-ramps for Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD. 

Just weeks earlier, it integrated BitGo-backed USD1 stablecoin and joined the xStocks Alliance to enable fiat-based access to tokenized stocks and exchange-traded finds. Alchemy Pay has also continued to expand its U.S. regulatory footprint, recently obtaining its ninth Money Transmitter License in Arizona.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
U Coin
U$0.0121+0.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 18:34
Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk , British digital asset exchange Archax will acquire German regulated crypto asset management company Deutsche Digital Assets ( DDA ) to
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008121-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:02
Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 23 that Canadian listed company Matador Technologies Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange code: MATA) announced that it has received $100 million in financing to accelerate the construction
Share
PANews2025/07/23 21:21

Trending News

More

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

The U.S. Congress resets the timetable for crypto legislation, and market structure and stablecoin bills will be advanced separately