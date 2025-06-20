Silver's short-term decline widened, now at $35.75/oz PANews 2025/06/20 10:41

PANews reported on June 20 that the short-term decline of spot silver widened to nearly $0.4, and it is now trading at $35.75 per ounce. The New York silver futures fell by 3.00% during the day and is now trading at $35.81 per ounce.