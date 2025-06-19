16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews
2025/06/19 21:40
以太幣經典
ETC$23.02+1.94%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked, of which the largest number of records in a single database reached 3.5 billion. Researchers found that this data was mainly exposed through unencrypted Elasticsearch or object storage instances, and the leaked data included access tokens, session cookies, and account metadata stolen by information stealing malicious programs.

The incident poses a serious threat to the cryptocurrency industry: attackers could use the leaked credentials to launch targeted account takeovers, especially on platforms that host wallets or link emails. The fact that some wallets allow mnemonics to be backed up to cloud services further amplifies the risk. Security experts recommend that users update their passwords immediately, enable two-factor authentication, and avoid storing recovery phrases in non-secure digital environments. The original owner of the data is not yet identified, but researchers have confirmed that some of the databases may belong to cybercrime organizations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
U Coin
U$0.01204+0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 18:34
Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins

Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Tradingview, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals announced today that it has completed its first Bitcoin purchase, purchasing 4 Bitcoins for a
DeepBook
DEEP$0.192981+4.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:39
Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 23 that Canadian listed company Matador Technologies Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange code: MATA) announced that it has received $100 million in financing to accelerate the construction
Share
PANews2025/07/23 21:21

Trending News

More

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

The U.S. Congress resets the timetable for crypto legislation, and market structure and stablecoin bills will be advanced separately