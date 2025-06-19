Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:14
RWAX
APP$0.003979+4.16%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001252-0.15%

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk acquired it in October 2022, is eyeing the new functionality as part of a broader plan to evolve into an all-in-one financial app.

Musk’s Tesla was among the first major companies to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and his crypto-related posts have included nods to some of the market’s top memecoins.

Musk’s plans for X

X has increasingly become a top platform for social engagement and news, with Musk among its most vocal advocates. In addition to cryptocurrencies, users have called for the integration of everyday solutions and services.

X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded Musk as CEO in June 2023, shared fresh details about what the platform is planning.

She told the Financial Times in an interview that the goal is to bring all financial services to the public through a single app. It’s not just about the ability to, for instance, pay for pizza, she said, but also to make investments or trade assets.

Partnerships and integrations

X recently revealed its partnership with Polymarket, picking the blockchain-based platform as its official prediction market partner.

The move follows Musk’s comments on launching a peer-to-peer digital wallet service, dubbed X Money. Notably, this is expected to be a collaboration with payments giant Visa.

In her remarks, Yaccarino confirmed that the upcoming trading and investment features will initially be available to users in the United States. A broader rollout will aim to offer global users services such as merchandise purchases and tipping.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
U Coin
U$0.01204+0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 18:34
Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins

Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Tradingview, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals announced today that it has completed its first Bitcoin purchase, purchasing 4 Bitcoins for a
DeepBook
DEEP$0.192981+4.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:39
Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 23 that Canadian listed company Matador Technologies Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange code: MATA) announced that it has received $100 million in financing to accelerate the construction
Share
PANews2025/07/23 21:21

Trending News

More

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

The U.S. Congress resets the timetable for crypto legislation, and market structure and stablecoin bills will be advanced separately