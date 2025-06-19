Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

2025/06/19 20:44
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information disclosed on the website, it was found that the shareholding ratio of DT Marks DEFI LLC controlled by Trump has dropped from 60% to 40% in the past 11 days. This change has not been publicly publicized, which is another sign that Trump himself or those acting on his behalf are still secretly conducting behind-the-scenes transactions during his tenure.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $131 million yesterday, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $92.83 million

