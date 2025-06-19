Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

PANews
2025/06/19 20:20

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment and trading; X is also exploring the introduction of credit or debit cards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dragonfly partners could face DOJ charges as Tornado Cash Roman Storm's trial continues

Dragonfly partners could face DOJ charges as Tornado Cash Roman Storm's trial continues

Dragonfly Capital may face charges from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its early investment in Tornado Cash, managing partner Haseeb Qureshi confirmed on Friday.
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/26 09:00
Khamenei: US attack on nuclear facilities "has little effect", Trump needs to "put on a show"

Khamenei: US attack on nuclear facilities "has little effect", Trump needs to "put on a show"

PANews reported on June 26 that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei delivered a video speech, pointing out that the United States attacked nuclear facilities but had little effect. US President Trump
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006277+5.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.178+0.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 18:45
Cathie Wood: Bitcoin holders may be able to transfer some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase for mortgage loans to buy houses

Cathie Wood: Bitcoin holders may be able to transfer some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase for mortgage loans to buy houses

PANews reported on June 29 that Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to include cryptocurrencies in
Share
PANews2025/06/29 08:56

Trending News

More

Dragonfly partners could face DOJ charges as Tornado Cash Roman Storm's trial continues

Khamenei: US attack on nuclear facilities "has little effect", Trump needs to "put on a show"

Cathie Wood: Bitcoin holders may be able to transfer some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase for mortgage loans to buy houses

Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers

The GENIUS Act Stimulates the Crypto Market, and IOTA Miner Free Cloud Mining Sparks Discussion