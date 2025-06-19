Musk posted a picture of an expression similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform

PANews
2025/06/19 19:59
Pepe
PEPE

PANews reported on June 19 that Tesla CEO Musk posted an emoticon picture similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform about 20 minutes ago.

