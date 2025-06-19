Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 18:49
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0007249+1.32%
FUNToken
FUN$0.013452+5.04%

The legal battle lawsuit against the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is heating up, and the firm is gearing up to fight.

According to recent reports, Pump.fun’s parent company, Baton Corporation, has hired several high-profile attorneys to bolster its defense in its ongoing legal battles. The new hires include crypto litigation experts from the international law firm Brown Rudnick, including a former SEC investigator, Daniel L. Sachs.

The move aims to strengthen the firm’s defense team as it battles a series of allegations from Burwick Law, a New York-based firm that launched its legal campaign against the platform earlier this year.

Burwick first served Pump.fun with a class action lawsuit in January, accusing the platform of various forms of misconduct. The firm alleged that the platform’s offerings violate U.S. securities laws, and claimed that it artificially inflates token prices for personal gain, thereby causing significant losses for investors.

A second filing followed shortly after, expanding the case to include the platform’s co-founders, Baton Corporation, and other key figures behind the project. Burwick Law’s CEO also accused Pump.fun of attempting to intimidate and derail the legal process, after several tokens allegedly tied to his family appeared on the platform in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.

The recent suspension of the official X accounts of Pump.fun and its co-founder Alon Cohen reignited Burwick Law’s campaign. The firm posted shortly after the takedown, leveraging speculation that the move may have been linked to the nature of the platform’s services to renew calls for more affected investors to join the class action lawsuit, which now includes over 500 participants.

However, Pump.fun isn’t the only project under Burwick’s legal spotlight. The firm is also leading lawsuits against other similar platforms, including BULLX, DexScreener, GMGN, and more.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.0063+6.43%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

Author: Daren Matsuoka , a16z crypto Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto industry is maturing, and late last year we outlined five indicators to watch closely in 2025 to track
Core DAO
CORE$0.5499-0.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:24
A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

PANews reported on June 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves" used 127
Waves
WAVES$1.1187-0.15%
以太幣
ETH$3,756.43+1.42%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 10:49

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

GENIUS Act could boost LINK usage, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov says