Xi Jinping: Ceasefire is the top priority, and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes

PANews
2025/06/19 18:17
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Xinhua News Agency, President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on exchanging views on the situation in the Middle East. Xi Jinping elaborated on China's principled position and said that the current situation in the Middle East is very critical, which once again proves that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change. If the conflict escalates further, not only will the conflicting parties suffer greater losses, but regional countries will also suffer greatly. In view of the current situation, it is imperative to promote a ceasefire and stop the war. Force is not the right way to resolve international disputes, and it will only intensify hatred and contradictions. The parties to the conflict, especially Israel, should cease fire as soon as possible to prevent the situation from escalating in turn and resolutely avoid the spillover of war.

