Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy PANews 2025/06/19 11:34

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching the "Bitcoin Treasury Company" strategy. The funds raised will be 100% invested in Bitcoin, with a conversion price of 12 euros (48.1% premium over the current price), and the dilution rate will be controlled within 1%. The strategy has been approved by the French ACPR and PSAN regulators.