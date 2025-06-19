Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows PANews 2025/06/19 11:05

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion yen in the 2025/2026 fiscal year; reduce the issuance scale of 20-year and 30-year government bonds by 900 billion yen to 11.1 trillion yen and 8.7 trillion yen respectively; increase the issuance of 2-year government bonds, 1-year and 6-month government bond discount notes by 600 billion yen; and increase household sector government bond sales by 500 billion yen to 5.1 trillion yen.