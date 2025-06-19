Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

PANews
2025/06/19 09:14
GET
GET$0,005454-%3,96
Sign
SIGN$0,07823-%1,90
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,012542+%1,71
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,117+%1,49

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Decrypt, US Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the lobbying activities of the cryptocurrency industry and compared it to legislation on the eve of
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006256+%5,65
Share
PANews2025/07/26 13:33
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

PANews July 25 news, US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates. Powell told me that the economy is in good condition.
ME
ME$0,8769+%2,19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,117+%1,92
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:28
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up 245 Bitcoin for $26 Million as Geopolitical Tensions Lift BTC 3.5%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up 245 Bitcoin for $26 Million as Geopolitical Tensions Lift BTC 3.5%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy continued its acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC) on Monday by purchasing $26 million worth of the cryptocurrency, according to a new filing by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Michael Saylor’s Strategy Purchases Millions in Latest Bitcoin Buy According to the June 23 filing , Strategy announced its acquisition of 245 Bitcoin for $26 million, with an average purchase price of $105,856 per Bitcoin. According to a Monday morning X post from Saylor, Strategy’s buy-up of the cryptocurrency has achieved a BTC yield of 19.2% year-to-date. “As of 6/22/2025, we hodl 592,345 $BTC acquired for ~$41.87 billion at ~$70,681 per bitcoin,” Saylor said. Iran, U.S. Tensions Heat Up News of Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase comes as the cryptocurrency rose over 3.5% on Monday after the United States led a series of airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program over the weekend in an attack known as Operation Midnight Hammer. Strategy has acquired 245 BTC for ~$26.0 million at ~$105,856 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 19.2% YTD 2025. As of 6/22/2025, we hodl 592,345 $BTC acquired for ~$41.87 billion at ~$70,681 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/bnE0OC9kEv — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 23, 2025 “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been totally and completely obliterated,” U.S. President Donald Trump said while addressing the nation on Saturday night. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” Trump said. “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.” Bitcoin dipped below the psychologically important $100,000 mark on June 22 as crypto markets responded to the escalation in tension centered around Iran and Israel’s longstanding conflict. “This is NOT a market that is pricing in a long-term conflict,” The Kobeissi Letter said late Sunday, referring to the market’s perception of the dispute as a “short-lived war.” On Monday afternoon, Iran confirmed that it had launched a series of missile strikes against Al-Udeid, an American military base in Qatar. A Kremlin spokesperson told Russia’s state-run media on Monday that it was ready to help Iran amid the conflict’s dramatic escalation. However, how crypto markets will react to increasing global volatility is still unclear
READY
READY$0,003896+%6,07
Oasis
ROSE$0,02749+%0,91
TapDaDoge
RUN$0,0000019--%
ArchLoot
AL$0,0839-%0,23
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 05:01

Trending News

More

Senator Warren: Crypto lobbying has a detrimental effect on politics

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up 245 Bitcoin for $26 Million as Geopolitical Tensions Lift BTC 3.5%

Injective launches SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury

Several members of the U.S. Senate released a draft on market structure, focusing on the regulation of crypto assets