Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

CryptoNews
2025/06/19 06:44
BRC20.COM
COM$0,023691-11,78%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03831-1,38%
VisionGame
VISION$0,0003867-0,36%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0,01331-6,85%
USD1
USD1$1,0009-0,09%

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is putting pressure on Congress to pass clear crypto legislation on the heels of the Senate’s approval of the GENIUS Act on June 17.

Cynthia Lummis Makes A Case For Crypto

Giving remarks on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Lummis argued that while the successful Senate vote brought the U.S. “one step closer to being a welcoming home for digital assets,” Congress still needs to pass market structure legislation as a whole in order to make the U.S. the global “crypto capital.”

“The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.”

Lummis further claimed that working on crypto market structure policy has begun “in earnest,” with draft legislation and Senate hearings on the topic to come within the next few weeks.

“This is only the first step,” Lummis said. “Congress must pass comprehensive market structure legislation in the coming months that draws a line between the security and commodity and creates a pathway for digital assets to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).”

The GENIUS Act Heads To The House

The GENIUS Act advanced past the Senate in a 68-30 vote on Tuesday despite partisan division over the stablecoin bill’s passage.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) urged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to vote no on the legislation, citing concerns related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures.

The Donald Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin known as USD1, sparking backlash from his political opponents.

“A bill that turbocharges the stablecoin market, while facilitating the President’s corruption and undermining national security, financial stability, and consumer protection is worse than no bill at all,” Warren said in a May press release.

Despite the pushback, the GENIUS Act will now head to the House of Representatives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006304+6,61%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

Author: Daren Matsuoka , a16z crypto Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto industry is maturing, and late last year we outlined five indicators to watch closely in 2025 to track
Core DAO
CORE$0,551-0,34%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:24
A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

PANews reported on June 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves" used 127
Waves
WAVES$1,1163-0,85%
以太幣
ETH$3.762,3+1,30%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995-0,03%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 10:49

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

GENIUS Act could boost LINK usage, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov says