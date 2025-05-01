PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Today's news tips:

Binance Alpha Launches Shadow (SHADOW)

World launches in the US, plans to release Visa card and Tinder pilot

Movement Labs postpones MoveDrop plan due to market anomalies and attacks

Moonshot announces the launch of New XAI gork ($gork)

Grayscale Launches Bitcoin Adopters ETF (BCOR) to Track Companies Using Bitcoin Financial Strategies

3.7 million of the 7 million crypto projects listed by Coingecko in the past five years have failed, accounting for 87.4% in 2024-2025

Analysis: “Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets”

Deribit: $2.85 billion of BTC and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $90,000

Regulatory/Macro

North Carolina House of Representatives passes state crypto investment bill, allowing up to 5% of state investments to be used in digital assets

The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill by a vote of 71 to 44 to allow the state treasurer to invest public funds in approved cryptocurrencies. The bill, proposed by Republican House Speaker Destin Hall, allows up to 5% of state investments to be used for digital assets, but requires independent third-party assessments to ensure investment safety and compliance. The new amendment also allows for a study of the feasibility of retirement and deferred compensation plan members investing in digital assets in the form of exchange-traded products (ETPs). In addition, the House of Representatives passed the State Investment Modernization Act, which plans to establish the North Carolina Investment Authority (NCIA) to take over the investment management responsibilities of the Secretary of the Treasury.

Crypto Innovation Council CCI calls on SEC to clarify staking rules

The Crypto Industry Alliance called on the U.S. SEC to provide clear, principled guidance on staking activities. In an open letter, the Cryptocurrency Innovation Council (CCI) asked the SEC to clarify that staking is not an investment activity and suggested consistency with the SEC's previous position on mining, stablecoins and meme coins. The alliance, which is backed by companies such as Consensys, Kraken, Ava Labs and Galaxy, emphasizes that staking is a technical mechanism used to protect blockchain networks, not an investment solution. During the staking process, users participate in validating transactions and protecting the network by locking tokens, thereby earning rewards. The alliance urged the SEC to issue a statement clarifying that staking and related services are not subject to securities regulation, and to propose industry standards for staking services to ensure transparency and user control. The letter from the Crypto Innovation Council also proposed a framework for staking service providers, including user disclosure, transparency in reward distribution, and user control over staked assets.

Nigerian Government Passes Law Recognizing Bitcoin as a Security

Nigerian President Tinubu signed the Investment and Securities Act 2025 last month, officially recognizing Bitcoin and other digital assets as securities. The new bill replaces the Investment and Securities Act of 2007 and aims to update the regulatory framework of Nigeria's capital market to meet current economic realities and long-term challenges.

Metaplanet to Establish US Subsidiary to Accelerate Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, announced that it will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp., in Florida to promote its Bitcoin financial strategy and global expansion. The subsidiary has a registered capital of US$250 million and is expected to be established in May 2025 and headquartered in Miami. The new subsidiary will improve Bitcoin acquisition efficiency, enhance financial flexibility, and support the company's strategic positioning in the US market. It is reported that Metaplanet has acquired approximately 68 billion yen in Bitcoin.

Ant Digital launches Jovay, a Layer2 blockchain designed for RWA transactions, using TEE and zk dual proof system

Ant Digital launched Jovay, a Layer2 blockchain for overseas markets, which is designed specifically for RWA transactions and supports 100,000 TPS and 100 millisecond response time. Jovay uses TEE and zk dual proof systems, which can seamlessly connect to Layer1 blockchains such as Ethereum, helping to transform global new energy assets into tradable digital assets.

Viewpoint

Analysis: $93,198 and $83,444 are key support levels for Bitcoin

According to crypto analyst Ali, the two most critical support levels for Bitcoin in the current market are $93,198 and $83,444. These support levels are key areas that investors need to pay close attention to when market momentum changes.

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: optimistically, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000

CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr analyzed three possible trends for Bitcoin in the next six months. Currently, the momentum on the Bitcoin chain shows signs of "starting". In the optimistic scenario, if the relevant indicator breaks through 1.0 and maintains, the price of Bitcoin may rise to $150,000 to $175,000. In the basic scenario, the indicator fluctuates between 0.8-1.0, and the price will hover between $90,000 and $110,000. In the pessimistic scenario, if the indicator falls above 0.75, short-term holders may sell, and the price of Bitcoin may fall back to $70,000 to $85,000. He said that considering the previous adjustments, the first two scenarios are more likely to be realized.

Project News

Binance Alpha Launches HeyAnon (Anon) and Beets (BEETS)

Binance Alpha platform announced the listing of HeyAnon (Anon) token and Beets (BEETS) token.

Binance Alpha Launches Shadow (SHADOW)

Binance Alpha has listed Shadow (SHADOW) on its platform.

Movement Labs postpones MoveDrop plan due to market anomalies and attacks

Movement Labs announced that the MoveDrop plan will be postponed due to market maker anomalies, governance changes, and a major Sybil attack on MoveDrop. The team has successfully recovered a large number of tokens obtained from the Sybil attack and plans to redistribute these tokens to ecosystem and community rewards after MoveDrop. To prevent similar incidents from happening again, the foundation is implementing governance changes and will update relevant information in a timely manner. Earlier news, Movement: 740 million MOVE has been transferred to the foundation address for MoveDrop preparation.

World launches in the US, plans to release Visa card and Tinder pilot

The human verification crypto project World was launched in the United States, where users can obtain WLD tokens by verifying their identities and establish a World ID. The project will be launched in six cities: Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco. At the same time, World plans to launch a Visa card that allows users to pay with WLD tokens and other digital assets. In addition, World has partnered with Match Group to launch a pilot among Tinder users in Japan to help users verify their real identities. World will also provide access to the prediction market Kalshi through its application. The project plans to quickly expand to 1 billion users through small Orb devices and work with Razer to provide in-game human verification services. World was developed by Tools for Humanity and co-founded by Altman and Alex Blania.

Moonshot announces the launch of New XAI gork ($gork)

Moonshot announced the listing of New XAI gork ($gork). The token runs on the Solana chain and currently has a market cap of $40.7 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $120.9 million.

Robinhood Q1 Cryptocurrency Revenue Doubled Year-Over-Year to $252 Million, Down from $358 Million in Q4 2024

Robinhood released its first quarter 2025 financial report, with cryptocurrency trading revenue reaching $252 million, up 100% year-on-year, but down from $358 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cryptocurrency trading volume in the first quarter was $46 billion, up 28% year-on-year, but lower than $70 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. In contrast, stock trading volume increased 84% year-on-year to $413 billion. The company's overall trading revenue increased 77% year-on-year to $583 million, and total quarterly revenue increased to $927 million.

NFT whale dingaling: BOOP stakers will receive 5% of new token supply and 60% of LP’s SOL fees

NFT whale dingaling announced that its upcoming token issuance platform boop has partnered with KaitoAI to grade more than 14,000 crypto Twitter accounts based on their influence and designed two airdrop plans, with details to be announced tomorrow. Users can access new tokens for free by staking $BOOP tokens, and $BOOP stakers will continue to receive 5% of the total supply of all new tokens and 60% of the SOL fees of the token liquidity pool. According to previous news, dingaling will launch Solana's on-chain token issuance platform boop this week and will conduct airdrops.

Grayscale Launches Bitcoin Adopters ETF (BCOR) to Track Companies Using Bitcoin Financial Strategies

Asset management company Grayscale announced the launch of the Bitcoin Adopters ETF (BCOR), which will track companies that adopt Bitcoin financial strategies, including multiple mining companies. According to the announcement on April 30, the ETF will cover companies in seven business areas, including Bitcoin mining, automobiles, and energy companies. Some of the well-known companies include Michael Saylor's Strategy, mining company MARA, automaker Tesla, Bitcoin financial company Metaplanet, and aerospace energy company KULR Technology Group.

Coinbase to List Mantle (MANTLE)

According to the announcement of Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will support Mantle (MANTLE) tokens (ERC-20) on the Ethereum network. Transferring through other networks may result in loss of funds. If liquidity conditions are met, the MANTLE-USD trading pair will be launched in stages after 0:00 on May 2, Beijing time.

WLD is added to the Coinbase listing roadmap

According to the Coinbase Assets announcement, Worldcoin (WLD) has been added to the Coinbase Assets launch roadmap, and its Optimism network contract address has been announced. The launch time of the transaction is still subject to market maker support and technical preparation, and the specific launch time will be notified separately.

Important data

3.7 million of the 7 million crypto projects listed by Coingecko in the past five years have failed, accounting for 87.4% in 2024-2025

According to Coingecko, more than 50% of cryptocurrency projects have failed since 2021. Of the nearly 7 million cryptocurrencies listed on GeckoTerminal, 3.7 million have stopped trading. As of March 31, 2025, 1.8 million projects have failed, a record high for a single year, accounting for 49.7% of the total number of project closures in the past five years. 2024 followed closely with 1.38 million projects failed, accounting for 37.7% of the total number in the past five years. Before pump.fun was launched in 2024, the number of project failures was only in the six figures. Project failures between 2021 and 2023 accounted for only 12.6% of the total number in the past five years. The number of projects increased from 428,000 in 2021 to nearly 7 million in 2025, mainly due to the launch of pump.fun, which flooded the market with a large number of meme coins and low-quality projects.

A smart money opened a position in gork at a low point and earned a 1368% return. Ansem and 0xsun invested $113,000 and $18,800 respectively

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address 3qAKQ...C8Jmk opened a position in Solana Meme token gork at the low point 6 hours ago, invested $44,700, and currently has a floating profit of $612,000, with a return rate of up to 1368%. The average purchase price of this address was $0.003722, and the current price has risen to $0.05415. In addition, investors Ansem and 0xsun also invested $113,000 and $18,800 respectively at the low point to buy gork tokens.

Analysis: “Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets”

The National Democracy Defenders Fund (SDDF) reported that cryptocurrencies may account for 37% of Donald Trump's wealth. Due to limited public information, the report can only speculate on his potential income, including transaction fees from TRUMP and World Liberty Financial Token (WLFI). Trump's launch of Meme Coin has significantly increased his crypto assets, but due to price fluctuations and unknown holdings, it is difficult to determine his exact wealth.

Deribit: $2.85 billion of BTC and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $90,000

Deribit platform will see more than $2.85 billion of crypto options expire at 16:00 Beijing time tomorrow. Among them, the notional value of Bitcoin (BTC) options is $2.54 billion, the Put/Call is 0.95, and the maximum pain point price is $90,000. The notional value of Ethereum (ETH) options is $316 million, the Put/Call is 0.88, and the maximum pain point price is $1,800.

Analysis: Suspected AIOT dealer holds 23.7% of the circulating chips

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the suspected AIOT dealer address already holds 23.7% of the total circulation of the currency. By analyzing its trading behavior, it was found that the address planned to buy in the price range [$0.01204, $0.07285] and sell in [$0.3381, $0.8086]. Five days ago, the address transferred 1.5 million AIOT to another address and added liquidity to PancakeSwap. The impersonator tool can be used to view the liquidity position of the address, showing that it currently has a buy order set in the price range [$0.012, $0.07261], with a total investment of 303.6 BNB. In addition, there is another address that has set a sell order in the range [$0.3381, $0.8086], divided into 10 LP ranges.

Financing

Tether acquires 70% stake in Adecoagro to expand sustainable infrastructure

Tether announced the successful acquisition of a 70% controlling stake in Adecoagro, expanding into the sustainable infrastructure sector. After the acquisition, Adecoagro's board of directors underwent major adjustments, with new members such as Juan Sartori joining. The new board of directors will be confirmed on June 6, 2025.

Crypto investor Pompliano seeks to raise $200 million via SPAC IPO

Cryptocurrency investor Anthony Pompliano has applied for a $200 million SPAC IPO through ProCap Acquisition Corp, which he leads, and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "PCAPU". The SPAC will target high-growth companies in the fintech and digital asset sectors, and Pompliano will use his social media influence and investment experience to promote the company's development. Although crypto SPACs have had mixed performance in the past, Pompliano is betting that his network and early investment experience will make ProCap stand out.

Stablecoin startup Zar raises $7 million, led by Dragonfly, a16z and VanEck

Stablecoin project Zar announced that it has completed a $7 million financing, with investors including Dragonfly Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, VanEck Ventures, and Coinbase Ventures and Solana co-founders. Zar was founded by Brandon Timinsky and Sebastian Scholl in 2024, aiming to enable "corner stores" around the world to support cash-for-stablecoin transactions. The platform has not yet been opened, but about 100,000 users have queued up to register, and 7,000 stores have expressed their willingness to cooperate, covering 20 countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, and Nigeria. Zar plans to officially launch this summer.

Decentralized AI project Gata announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing, with YZi Labs and others participating

The decentralized AI project Gata announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing. This round was participated by YZi Labs, IDG Blockchain, Maelstrom Fund, Manifold Trading, Gate Ventures, Formless Capital, Anti Capital, MH Ventures, V3V Ventures, 071 Labs and Echo. According to reports, Gata focuses on developing decentralized large-model reasoning, training and data technologies to enable decentralized infrastructure to participate in and support the global AI economy. Gata launched the DataAgent platform, which uses the computing power resources contributed by global users to automatically generate the data required for AI training through AI, aiming to replace the traditional manual data labeling method.