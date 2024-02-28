Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

PANews
2024/02/28 09:55
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02127+1.04%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00005309-4.51%

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

The upcoming Blockchain Life 2024 Forum is set to be a game-changer for industry professionals and crypto enthusiasts from all over the world. With a lineup of renowned speakers confirmed, including the Founder of Tron, CEO of Tether, and CEO of Ledger along with many other leaders of the global crypto market. Gatheringover 8000 attendees from 120 countries, this massive Forum has to be considered as the main event of thefirst half of 2024.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. From April 13 to 21 crypto people will dive into an unbelievable Blockchain Life Week,filled with exciting side networking parties and events. It will enhance attendees' experiences and get everyone fully prepared to maximize earnings during the upcoming Bull Run.

A VIP ticket to Blockchain Life 2024 allows you to visit some side events for free.

The list is updated with new events every day.

Buy a ticket to Blockchain Life 2024:

https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill instructing the Department of Commerce to promote "blockchain technology." The "Deploy American
U Coin
U$0.01208+0.33%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013284+3.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:42
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
NFT
NFT$0.0000004716+1.07%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010363-2.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 09:53
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $499 million, of which $116 million
Share
PANews2025/07/23 23:30

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Associated Press: The United States begins to adjust its military resource deployment in the Middle East

Goldman Sachs: It is expected that the Trump administration will raise the basic tariff rate to 15%