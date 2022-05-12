MEXC Global Weekly -Crypto-Asset Repor【5/2-5/6】

mexc
According to the incomplete statistics of MEXC Research, as of May 2 to 6, 2022, there were 16 major public funding rounds within the cryptocurrency market, with a total funding amount of $332.2 million.Among them, the Metaverse & NFT & GameFi sector closed a $117.2 million funding; the DeFi and Web3 sector closed a $99 million funding; the infrastructure sector closed a $116 million funding.The important events to watch this week include: LFG bought additional BTC, Moonbeam integrated XCM,and Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture into BAYC.


I. Metaverse & NFT & GameFi
1. NFT marketplace, Zora, raised $50 million in funding round, led by Haun Ventures
On May 6, the NFT marketplace, Zora, raised $50 million in seed round funding at a valuation of $600
million. The funding round was led by Haun Ventures and participated by Coinbase Ventures, Kindred
Ventures, etc. Zora is an NFT trading and management marketplace based on Ethereum. It has held many
NFT auctions, including the first NFT inspired by TikTok and the auction of the Warhol Foundation.


2. Blockchain gaming platform, LootRush, raised $12 million in seed round funding, led by Paradigm 
On May 5, the blockchain gaming platform, LootRush, raised $12 million in a seed round funding led by Paradigm. The funding round was participated by a16z, Y Combinator, etc. LootRush provides a quick-start platform for blockchain games and also offers NFT rentals for game play. LootRush aims to bring affordable NFT to the masses and help the NFT holders to earn revenue. LootRush supports Axie Infinity at
the moment of writing, and the platform plans to support more games, including CryptoKitties, NBA Top Shot, etc.


3. Blockchain games developer, InfiniGods, raised $9 million in a seed funding round, led by Pantera
On May 5, the blockchain games developer, Infinigot, raised $9 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital. The funds will be used to publish three new games in 2022, including an NFT with in-game utility, in addition to developing a governance token. InfiniGods creates web and mobile games involving mythological elements, with gameplay including puzzles, strategy and city building.

 

4. 3D immersive Metaverse game, Untamed Planet raised $24.3, led by Animoca Brands
On May 5, the 3D immersive nature game based on the Metaverse and NFT concepts, Untamed Planet,raised $24.3 million in a funding round led by Animoca Brands. As part of the partnership, Untamed Planet and Animoca Brands will develop and co-publish the metaverse game Untamed Metaverse, with Animoca Brands subsidiary Nway providing development support for the game.


Three Big Events to Watch:

1. Luna Foundation Guard bought additional 37,863 BTCs worth about $1.5 billion
On May 5, Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) announced that it had purchased 37,863 BTCs (worth about $1.5 billion) via over-the-counter swaps with broker Genesis Trading and a leading crypto venture capital firm,Three Arrows Capital at an average price of about $39,616. Currently, LFG holds 80,394 BTCs, becoming the seventh-largest Bitcoin whale.

 

2. Moonbeam has integrated XCM to expand the cross-chain features and introduced the use of the cross-chain asset — xcDOT
On May 5, the Polkadot-based multi-chain decentralized application development platform, Moonbeam, added DOT token for use within its DeFi ecosystem, which is also the first XCM integration on Moonbeam.As XC-20, xcDOT is compatible with the ERC-20 standards and can be used directly on Moonbeam, which enables existing DOT holders to deposit tokens through Moonbeam's DApp for the first time. Users can
also flexibly use DOTs in various applications, such as decentralized exchanges, liquidity staking protocols,and lending and borrowing applications. After the launch of XCM on Polkadot, the cross-chain function was introduced for all parachains for the first time.

 

3. Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collage
On May 4, Tesla CEO Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a collage of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The pictures are all the bids of 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFT from the auction in Sotheby, which sold for $24.39 million. Sotheby's Head of Digital Art, Michael Bouhanna, tweeted: Although I appreciate you very much, I hope you remove the profile picture (pfp) I made for Sotheby's auction or publish it after
obtaining the authorization of the original buyer.

 

MEXC is the world's leading one-stop crypto asset service platform, providing a variety of products and services such as spot, margin, ETF, futures trading, and staking. MEXC is currently the platform with the highest number of cryptocurrencies on the internet, and it launches new projects very quickly. Its spot trading covers more than 1200 types of assets, and its leveraged ETF and futures products cover 200 types of assets. The project covers all the sectors of cryptocurrency, such as Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana,
Avalanche protocol, Fantom, and other public chain projects, as well as NFT, Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, Layer2, DAO, and so on. MEXC official website: https://www.mexc.com/

 

 

game, Cometh Battle, that is based on blockchain. The games created by Cometh can seamlessly
integrate with the DeFi protocol. Thus, the games were offered along with a suite of crypto-based financial
tools. The studio also offers White Label products to help established gaming firms build out crypto
functionality.
6. The crypto gaming guild, Team Dao, raised $5 million in a Series A funding round
On May 4, the crypto gaming guild, Team Dao, raised $5 million in a Series A funding round at a valuation
of $48.88 million, which was jointly led by Krust Universe and Animoca Brands. The funds will be used to
develop the team's technical infrastructure further, expand the team and player base.
The new funds will be used to further develop TEAM's technical infrastructure, expanding the team and
player base.
7. NFT start-up, Americana Technologies, raised $6.9 million in a funding round, led by 776
Management
On May 3, the NFT start-up, Americana Technologies, raised $6.9 million in a seed round funding led by
776 Management and participated by NFT marketplace Opensea and rapper Future. Americana
Technologies helps brands and creators turn physical items such as streetwear, collectibles, cars and
artworks into NFTs. Its core product is an NFTA Universal Chip that can connect to physical objects and
link them to blockchains.
II. DeFi & Web 3
1. Decentralized storage project, Bundlr Network, raised $5.2 million, led by Framework
Ventures
On May 5, the decentralized storage project that is based on Arweave, Bundlr Network, raised $5.2 million
in a funding round led by Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, and Permanent Ventures. The
round was participated by OpenSea and Race Capital. The capital raised in this round will go towards
scaling its team, specifically in business development, Rust developers, and marketing initiatives.
2. Crypto hedge fund, Pangea Fund raised $85 million, with participation from Alameda
Research and others
On May 4, the crypto hedge fund, Pangea Fund, raised $85 million in a funding round participated by Bain
Capital, ParaFi, Alameda Research and other institutions. Pangea fund was founded by Ryan Watkins, a
former analyst at Messari, and Daniel Cheung, who once worked at Jennison Associates. It will focus on
the "long-only" strategy.
3. DeFi lending protocol, Masa Finance raised $3.5, with participation from Unshackled
Ventures and others
On May 4, the DeFi lending protocol, Masa Finance, raised $3.5 million in a funding round participated by
Unshackled Ventures, Lateral Capital, GoldenTree Asset Management, Decentranet Intersect VC, Peer
VC, Alves Ventures, etc. Masa Finance is building on Celo and Ethereum at the moment of writing and will
launch a Beta version soon. Currently, the number of registered users has reached 36,000.
4. Web3 social betting platform, Stakes, raised $5.3 million in a seed funding round, with
participation from DCG

 
On May 3, the Web3 social betting platform, Stakes, raised $5.3 million in a seed funding round with the
participation from Digital Currency Group, FBG Capital, CMS Holdings, LD Capital, Cadenza Ventures,
Matrixport Ventures, Sterling Select Group, and others. Meanwhile, Former NBA vice president Sam Li
serves as the investor and strategic advisor of the project. By using NFTs as rewards, Stakes combines
social media, gaming and crypto to explore what sports fans really pursue: friendly competition, showing off
knowledge and earning bragging rights, to re-imagine the sports betting market.
III. Infrastructure
1. 3D content creation platform, Kinetix, raised $11 million in a seed funding round
On May 5, Kinetix, an AI-assisted 3D content creation platform, raised $11 million in a seed funding round.
The round was led by Adam Ghobarah, founder of Top Harvest Capital and former executive of Google and
Google Ventures. It was participated by The Sandbox & ZEPETO (NAVER Z) and others. Kinetix aims to
provide a platform to help user-generated content in the Metaverse, making creation fast and simple.
2. Digital banking service provider, Copper raised $29 million in a Series A funding round, led
by Fiat Ventures
On May 5, the digital banking service provider for teens, Copper, closed a $29 million Series A funding
round led by Fiat Ventures. Copper aims to allow its clients to direct funds from their accounts to a wide
range of investments – from stocks mutual funds and cryptocurrencies. The company plans to launch its
new product, Step Investing, early this summer, which will support users to invest in stocks and
cryptocurrencies on its app.
3. Open-source data platform, Prisma, raised $40 million in a Series B funding round
On May 5, the open-source data platform, Prisma, raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by
Altimeter. The round was participated by Amplify Partners, Kleiner Perkins, and others. Prisma is an open-
source data platform that aims to share data across organizations and teams, between frontend and
backend teams, as well as between data engineers, developers and business analysts.
4. Digital asset data provider, Amberdata, raised $30 million in a Series B funding round
On May 4, the digital asset data provider, Amberdata, raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by
the Knollwood Investment Company. The funds will be used to increase Amberdata's cooperation with
potential customers in the United States and overseas. Amberdata provides financial institutions with data
and insights on blockchain networks, cryptocurrencies markets and DeFi to promote their adoption of digital
assets.
5. Decentralized investment platform, Syndicate, raised $6 million in a funding round
participated by a16z
On May 3, the decentralized investment platform, Syndicate, raised $6 million in funding from over 50
investors including a16z, South Park Commons, Carta Ledger, Opensea, Circle Ventures, Polygon, United
Talent Agency, CoinList, FalconX, etc. The funds will be used to launch new investments in DAO
infrastructure and tools, as well as expand the team. In August last year, Syndicate raised $20 million in
Series A funding, led by a16z and participated by 150 venture capitals, angel investors, and founders.
Syndicate is a community-based investment system that simplifies the creation of decentralized
autonomous organizations and provides communities with tools to start a simple decentralized investment.
 
