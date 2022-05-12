MEXC Global Weekly -Crypto-Asset Repor【5/2-5/6】

I. Metaverse & NFT & GameFi
1. NFT marketplace, Zora, raised $50 million in funding round, led by Haun Ventures
On May 6, the NFT marketplace, Zora, raised $50 million in seed round funding at a valuation of $600
million. The funding round was led by Haun Ventures and participated by Coinbase Ventures, Kindred
Ventures, etc. Zora is an NFT trading and management marketplace based on Ethereum. It has held many
NFT auctions, including the first NFT inspired by TikTok and the auction of the Warhol Foundation.
2. Blockchain gaming platform, LootRush, raised $12 million in seed round funding, led by Paradigm
On May 5, the blockchain gaming platform, LootRush, raised $12 million in a seed round funding led by Paradigm. The funding round was participated by a16z, Y Combinator, etc. LootRush provides a quick-start platform for blockchain games and also offers NFT rentals for game play. LootRush aims to bring affordable NFT to the masses and help the NFT holders to earn revenue. LootRush supports Axie Infinity at
the moment of writing, and the platform plans to support more games, including CryptoKitties, NBA Top Shot, etc.
3. Blockchain games developer, InfiniGods, raised $9 million in a seed funding round, led by Pantera
On May 5, the blockchain games developer, Infinigot, raised $9 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital. The funds will be used to publish three new games in 2022, including an NFT with in-game utility, in addition to developing a governance token. InfiniGods creates web and mobile games involving mythological elements, with gameplay including puzzles, strategy and city building.
4. 3D immersive Metaverse game, Untamed Planet raised $24.3, led by Animoca Brands
On May 5, the 3D immersive nature game based on the Metaverse and NFT concepts, Untamed Planet,raised $24.3 million in a funding round led by Animoca Brands. As part of the partnership, Untamed Planet and Animoca Brands will develop and co-publish the metaverse game Untamed Metaverse, with Animoca Brands subsidiary Nway providing development support for the game.
1. Luna Foundation Guard bought additional 37,863 BTCs worth about $1.5 billion
On May 5, Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) announced that it had purchased 37,863 BTCs (worth about $1.5 billion) via over-the-counter swaps with broker Genesis Trading and a leading crypto venture capital firm,Three Arrows Capital at an average price of about $39,616. Currently, LFG holds 80,394 BTCs, becoming the seventh-largest Bitcoin whale.
2. Moonbeam has integrated XCM to expand the cross-chain features and introduced the use of the cross-chain asset — xcDOT
On May 5, the Polkadot-based multi-chain decentralized application development platform, Moonbeam, added DOT token for use within its DeFi ecosystem, which is also the first XCM integration on Moonbeam.As XC-20, xcDOT is compatible with the ERC-20 standards and can be used directly on Moonbeam, which enables existing DOT holders to deposit tokens through Moonbeam's DApp for the first time. Users can
also flexibly use DOTs in various applications, such as decentralized exchanges, liquidity staking protocols,and lending and borrowing applications. After the launch of XCM on Polkadot, the cross-chain function was introduced for all parachains for the first time.
3. Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collage
On May 4, Tesla CEO Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a collage of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The pictures are all the bids of 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFT from the auction in Sotheby, which sold for $24.39 million. Sotheby's Head of Digital Art, Michael Bouhanna, tweeted: Although I appreciate you very much, I hope you remove the profile picture (pfp) I made for Sotheby's auction or publish it after
obtaining the authorization of the original buyer.
6. The crypto gaming guild, Team Dao, raised $5 million in a Series A funding round
On May 4, the crypto gaming guild, Team Dao, raised $5 million in a Series A funding round at a valuation
of $48.88 million, which was jointly led by Krust Universe and Animoca Brands. The funds will be used to
develop the team's technical infrastructure further, expand the team and player base.
7. NFT start-up, Americana Technologies, raised $6.9 million in a funding round, led by 776
Management
On May 3, the NFT start-up, Americana Technologies, raised $6.9 million in a seed round funding led by
776 Management and participated by NFT marketplace Opensea and rapper Future. Americana
Technologies helps brands and creators turn physical items such as streetwear, collectibles, cars and
artworks into NFTs. Its core product is an NFTA Universal Chip that can connect to physical objects and
link them to blockchains.
II. DeFi & Web 3
1. Decentralized storage project, Bundlr Network, raised $5.2 million, led by Framework
Ventures
On May 5, the decentralized storage project that is based on Arweave, Bundlr Network, raised $5.2 million
in a funding round led by Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, and Permanent Ventures. The
round was participated by OpenSea and Race Capital. The capital raised in this round will go towards
scaling its team, specifically in business development, Rust developers, and marketing initiatives.
2. Crypto hedge fund, Pangea Fund raised $85 million, with participation from Alameda
Research and others
On May 4, the crypto hedge fund, Pangea Fund, raised $85 million in a funding round participated by Bain
Capital, ParaFi, Alameda Research and other institutions. Pangea fund was founded by Ryan Watkins, a
former analyst at Messari, and Daniel Cheung, who once worked at Jennison Associates. It will focus on
the "long-only" strategy.
3. DeFi lending protocol, Masa Finance raised $3.5, with participation from Unshackled
Ventures and others
On May 4, the DeFi lending protocol, Masa Finance, raised $3.5 million in a funding round participated by
Unshackled Ventures, Lateral Capital, GoldenTree Asset Management, Decentranet Intersect VC, Peer
VC, Alves Ventures, etc. Masa Finance is building on Celo and Ethereum at the moment of writing and will
launch a Beta version soon. Currently, the number of registered users has reached 36,000.
4. Web3 social betting platform, Stakes, raised $5.3 million in a seed funding round, with
participation from DCG