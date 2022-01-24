How to Participant in M-day and Get Tokens from Draws

mexc
New-M-Day  is an event that allows users to purchase a newly launched token through a lottery drawing. The New-M-day listing event is held exclusively for crypto traders to participate in and enjoy project token airdrops. In this event, users who meet the requirements can get free project tokens. Simple and hassle-free, you’re welcome to participate!

 

Participation method

There are two ways to participate in the New-M-day：

 

Inviting Round Rule：

During the invitation period,users can earn tickets by inviting friends via referral links to complete the following 3 tasks:

Register a MEXC account

Complete KYC verification

Reach minimum spot trading volumes of XX USDT

 

Trading Round Rule

Users who trade the specific cryptos (Spot, ETF, Margin & Futures) on MEXC for X days prior to the end of the ticket-claim time with minimum trading volumes of XX USDT will be eligible for the lucky draw. The larger the trading volume, the more tickets the user can claim.

 

Thus, you either need to have MX Token in your spot account or have done some trading on MEXC 3 days prior.

 

Then go to the M-day page from the top menu bar and select opening M-day projects.mceclip0.png

You may go to the Invite Round, and register for the M-Day.

mceclip1.png

You may go to the Trading Round , and register for the M-Day.

You can check your number of lots after registration.

Whether you participate in the invitation or the trading , please pay your attention to the announcement or event page after the event, which will show whether you have been selected.

 

There is usually a Special Reward that 500 lucky participants will be able to receive a 10 USDT Futures Bonus (must have opened a futures account).

 

Reminder: If in the case of the M-Day event is not for free, winners shall have enough MX Token balance (except the frozen MX Token) to exchange project tokens before the specified time. Otherwise, it will be deemed that the participant voluntarily forfeits participation rights.

 

Closing thoughts

MEXC M-Day gives users a chance to participate in the IEO of some excellent projects. The process is a bit exciting, and the winners of the drawing will be so lucky and usually will get high returns from those tokens. For specific rules, please pay close attention to the announcements of each event.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

