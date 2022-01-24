How to Participant in MX-DeFi to Get Yield

MX-DeFi is a staking opportunity for users to stake MX/Project Tokens to receive more tokens as the yield.

There is usually a staking time of about 3 days, and the user needs to stake MX token or project tokens for at least 1 day to get the project token reward.

First, you need to hold MX Token or Project Token to join MX-DeFi. You can trade it through the MEXC spot market

Then, go to the MX-DeFi page from the top menu bar and select any project that is in staking.

Then enter the amount of MX token you would like to stake and also read the risk notice. By agreeing to it, you will finally participate in the round.

If you join staking on day T, then you can unlock the staking token on day T+1;

User’s daily yield amount = (User’s staking value / total staking value) * Yield supply of the day

For example: Suppose user A stakes 10,000 MX to earn Project Token ABC, the yield supply of T day is 1,000,000 ABC Token for MX pool, and the total staking value of T day (snapshot taking on T+1 day) is 500,000 MX, then, User A can earn a yield of:

(10,000 / 500,000) * 1,000,000 ABC = 20,000 ABC Token

MX-DeFi will usually give a high return (APY more than 100%) to users who hold the project token and meanwhile give benefits to MX holders. For specific rules, please pay close attention to the announcements of each event.

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.