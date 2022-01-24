How to Participant in Staking and Earn by Holdings

mexc
MEXC Staking is a simple and easy way for users to stake their tokens to receive additional tokens and also earn while holding.

 

Participation method

Firstly, you need to have crypto in your spot account.

Then, go to the Staking page from the top menu bar.

mceclip1.png

1. Fixed Pool

A fixed pool is a pool that you need to stake at least the minimum days required to get a premium return.

You will see the fixed mining pools on the page, and you may go to the special crypto page by clicking on “Stake now”

mceclip0.png

Take BTC as an example, when you stake BTC at Day T, your yield will start generating at T+1, and you can unlock the staked BTC starting from T+16. Finally, get back all principals and yield at T+19.

You may carefully read the attention part, and stake your crypto by agreeing to it.

 

2. Flexible Pool

A flexible pool is a pool that instead of staking, you only need to hold crypto in your spot account and get yield on holdings. And the system will automatically count the minimum holding amount in a day to give you the yield on it. 

You will see the fixed mining pools on the page, and you may go to the special crypto page by clicking on “Trade”

Take USDT as an example, when you stake BTC at Day T, your yield will start generating at T+1, and you can your yield on T+2.

For example, you join the USDT Flexible Pool on Day T and have 10000 USDT in your spot account on Day T+1. Then on Day T+2, you will get 10000*2.99%/365=0.819 USDT interest.

You may carefully read the attention part, and join the Flexible Pools by agreeing to it.

mceclip2.png

 

Closing thoughts

MEXC Staking is giving benefits to users who can hold or stake their assets on MEXC. It provides tens of different pools for various crypto to fulfill the needs of users. Thus, when users don’t perform trading, they can also have some yields on their assets to earn by holdings. For specific rules, please pay close attention to the announcements of each event.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

