How to Participant in Launchpad and Access to Premium Projects

2022.01.24 MEXC
MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token. Exclusive benefits for MX token holders.

 

Participation method

Firstly, you need to have MX in your spot account and hold for 4-5 days. You can buy MX Token in the MEXC spot market.

Then, go to the Launchpad page from the top menu bar and select any project that is ongoing.

You will see the participant limit for this event. Before clicking on join please make sure you have enough MX token to anticipate. MX token will be temporally locked after you commit to the pool.

Allocation = Individual committed MX / Total committed MX by all participants) * Total Project tokens to be sold on Launchpad.

The amount of MX to be deducted= (participant’s final token allocation *Project Token*IEO price) / MX average price

 

Calculation of Participation limit

Users generally need to hold the position MX Token for 4-5 days, the platform randomly snapshots the user's MX Token position situation in one day, and the average minimum position number in 4-5 days is the number of MX Token that can be invested in Launchpad.

For example, a user holds 1000 MX on day1, but buys 4000 more MX at the end of Day 1 and holds for Day 2-5.

Then the participant limit = (1000 + 5000*4)/5 = 4200 MX

But if the user buys 4000 more MX on day 2 afternoon when the 1st snapshot has already been taken.

Then the participant limit = (1000 *2+ 5000*3)/5 = 3400 MX

You may click on [My MX Position Details] for more information on the snapshots.

Closing thoughts

MEXC Launchpad has a high standard of searching high-quality projects for users. For past Launchpad events, all of the project tokens got at least 10 times, and up to 50 times rise compared to their IEO price. Users have lots of enthusiasm to participate in MEXC to get access to those premium projects. For specific rules, please pay close attention to the announcements of each event.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

