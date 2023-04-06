Use Futures Bonus to Earn Freely

Withdrawal: Crypto assets can be withdrawn ; futures bonus cannot be withdrawn . After using futures bonuses for futures trading, if futures trades make profits , the profits will become assets and can be withdrawn .

Purpose: The crypto assets deposited by MEXCers can be used to pay for all services on MEXC. The futures bonus can ONLY be used for futures trading , for example, to offset trading fees, trading losses, and funding fees in futures trading.

Transfer: Before the futures bonus is exhausted by MEXCers, any asset transfers out of the futures account before the bonus is used up will result in the forfeiture of the bonus .

Valid time: The assets of MEXCers can be stored in the MEXC wallet indefinitely. The futures bonus is valid for 15 days . Any unused bonus will be automatically revoked 15 days after issuance.

Entering homepage of the MEXC App, and MEXCers can claim futures bonuses from three entrances: Bonus, Daily Reward, and Futures M-Day.

After entering Daily Reward , tap Trade to participate in the event

Event Rules: Get futures bonuses by completing different futures trading tasks.

After entering Bonus , tap Trade Now to participate in the event

Event Details:

Share up to 15,000 USDT bonus prize pool every day! Event Period: each event has a different time period, daily 00:00:00-24:00:00 Event Content: During the event, based on the daily PNL ranking, the top 100 users will share the bonus pool (Futures trading volume on the day ≥ 60,000USDT). Bonus will be distributed daily. Event rewards: Compete with other Traders — Become one of MEXC Top Traders! The top MEXCer will receive a bonus of up to 1,800USDT. During the event, we will rank each MEXCer daily based on PNL.

After entering the "M-Day Contract Session", click "Register to Win Rewards" to participate in the event

Event Rules : Get futures bonuses by completing different levels of futures trading volumes .

Event Tutorial:https://www.mexc.com/learn/article/14971629939097

If MEXCers enter from the MEXC App, please tap Wallets and Futures respectively. MEXCers can check futures bonuses from the panel.

If MEXCers enter from MEXC Global, please click Wallet and Future respectively. MEXCers can check futures bonuses from Asset List.