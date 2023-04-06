Use Futures Bonus to Earn Freely

-
Withdrawal:
Crypto assets can be withdrawn;
futures bonus
cannot
be withdrawn.
After using
futures bonuses for futures trading,
if futures trades
make profits, the
profits will become assets and
can be withdrawn.
Purpose: The crypto
assets deposited by MEXCers
can be used to pay for all services on MEXC. The
futures bonus can ONLY be used for futures trading, for example, to offset trading fees, trading losses, and funding fees in futures trading.
Transfer:
Before the futures
bonus is exhausted by MEXCers,
any asset transfers out of the futures account before the bonus is used up
will result in the forfeiture of the bonus.
Valid time: The
assets of MEXCers
can be stored in the MEXC wallet
indefinitely. The
futures bonus is
valid for
15 days. Any unused bonus will be automatically revoked 15 days after issuance.
For more details about the
MEXC Futures Bonus
, please refer to the
Announcement
.
Entering homepage of the MEXC App, and MEXCers can claim futures bonuses from three entrances:
Bonus,
Daily Reward, and
Futures M-Day.
After entering
Daily Reward, tap
Trade to participate in the event
Event Rules:
Get futures
bonuses by
completing different
futures trading tasks.
Share up to
15,000 USDT bonus prize pool every day!
Event Period: each event has a different time period,
daily 00:00:00-24:00:00
Event Content: During the event, based on the daily PNL ranking, the
top 100 users will share the bonus pool (Futures trading volume on the day ≥ 60,000USDT). Bonus will be distributed daily.
Event rewards: Compete with other Traders — Become one of MEXC Top Traders!
The top MEXCer will
receive a bonus of up to
1,800USDT. During the event, we will rank each MEXCer daily based on PNL.
For more details about the
MEXC Futures Leaderboard
, please refer to the
latest activities
.
After entering the "M-Day Contract Session", click "Register to Win Rewards" to participate in the event
Event Rules:
Get futures
bonuses by
completing different levels of
futures trading volumes.
Event Tutorial:https://www.mexc.com/learn/article/14971629939097
Entering the homepage of MEXC Global, MEXCers can claim futures bonuses from three entrances:
Bonus,
Daily Reward, and
Futures M-Day.
Enter
Events Calendar Center, and click
Get $1,000, and then
Trade to participate in the event
Event Rules:
Get futures
bonuses by
completing different
futures trading tasks.
