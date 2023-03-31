mexc
市場幣幣交易
HOT
合約交易M-Day 合約專場ETFs

交易

Mobile
請掃描下載MEXC APP，享受流暢的交易體驗
無法下載？
Windows客戶端查看更多
學習指南Group not found文章

MEXC Global Creator Alliance: Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Recruitment Drive

2023.03.31 MEXC
分享

0324webpop_____-_png.png

As MEXC's user base continues to grow, we have established the MEXC Global Creator Alliance and are now recruiting outstanding content creators from around the world. We look forward to working with high-quality professionals to promote the development and dissemination of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

Requirements for Recruitment:

  • Love for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, extensive knowledge of the industry, and a fundamental grasp of market trends and movements.
  • Unique insights and deep analytical skills, with the ability to write high-quality, distinctive articles.
  • The potential to effectively disseminate knowledge and information about cryptocurrencies. The KOLs' social media following is an indicator of their potential influence.

  Advantages of joining the Creator Alliance:

  • Professional technical support and market promotion services, with articles displayed and promoted across MEXC's social media platforms which have millions of users and followers.
  • Access to professional research reports and analytical data supplied by MEXC.
  • Opportunities to interact with well-known individuals in the cryptocurrency industry by participating in online and offline events organized by MEXC.
  • Outstanding content creators can become strategic partners of MEXC, enjoying priority cooperation and further resources. They can also expand their own abilities by participating in MEXC's marketing and planning.
  • Earn up to 2,000 USDT each month

  Recruitment Process:

  • Submit your personal information, such as a Twitter account, personal article links, etc., through this Google form. Our staff will review it as soon as possible.
  • MEXC will contact you within 3 working days of your application's approval.
      Note: MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation of the event. MEXC will conduct a technical screening of applicants' articles. Applicants who do not meet the requirements or who plagiarize other articles will be disqualified.

新手福利

立即註冊，免費領取新人福利大禮包，高達1,000USDT合約贈金在等您！

MEXC Pioneer
MEXC Blog
API

© 2023 MEXC.COM