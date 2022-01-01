mexc
00000000
DHMS

>0

10 BTC

>5,000

20 BTC

>10,000

30 BTC

>20,000

50 BTC

>30,000

100 BTC

參賽人數
0
已解鎖獎金池
0 BTC
我的
分享
盈利率 排行 --
--
盈利額 (USDT) 排行 --
--
每日交易量 (USDT) 排行 --
--
總交易量 (USDT)
--
盈利率排行盈利額排行每日交易額排行更新時間: --
排名用戶賬號用戶暱稱收益率交易額
暫無數據
活動時間
報名時間：-- - --
比賽時間： -- - --
參賽資格
Users with total futures account equity ≥ -- USDT at the time of registration will be eligible for the competition. The platform will review the eligibility of registered users before the commencement of competition.
參賽合約
MEXC平台提供的所有USDT本位永續合約
參與USDT本位永續合約交易，瓜分100 BTC獎金池：
10
BTC
1-5000
20
BTC
5001-10000
30
BTC
10001-20000
50
BTC
20001-30000
100
BTC
>30000
During the event, users who trade USDT-margined perpetual futures pairs and accumulate a total trading volume ≥ 30,000 USDT will be ranked separately based on their PNL amount, PNL rate and daily trading volume. Users ranked top will share the prize pool according to the allocation below:
總獎池的35%
盈利率獎池
總獎池的35%
盈利額獎池
Rank
Top 20 in PNL rate
Top 20 in PNL amount
Top 1
Win 30% of the PNL rate prize pool
Win 30% of the PNL amount prize pool
Top 2
Win 20% of the PNL rate prize pool
Win 20% of the PNL amount prize pool
Top 3
Win 10% of the PNL rate prize pool
Win 10% of the PNL amount prize pool
Top 4-10
Share 25% of the PNL rate prize pool based on their respective trading volume
(bonus per user will be capped at 10%)
Share 25% of PNL amount prize pool based on their respective PNL amount
(bonus per user will be capped at 10%)
Top 11-20
Share 15% of the PNL rate prize pool based on their respective trading volume
(bonus per user will be capped at 10%)
Share 15% of the PNL amount prize pool based on their respective PNL amount
(bonus per user will be capped at 10%)
*盈利率相同的參賽者取交易額較高者
*盈利額相同的參賽者取交易額較高者
每日交易量TOP1 贏大獎

活動期間，參賽用戶每日交易額最高的交易者將獲得一份特別獎品，大獎連送10天！

reward-icon
第一天獎品
reward-icon
第二天獎品
reward-icon
第三天獎品
reward-icon
第四天獎品
reward-icon
第五天獎品
reward-icon
第六天獎品
reward-icon
第七天獎品
reward-icon
第八天獎品
reward-icon
第九天獎品
reward-icon
第十天獎品
Become Top 1 in total trading volume and win 10,000 USDT!

During the event, the user with the highest total trading volume will win the ultimate grand prize of 10,000 USDT

*實物獎勵按官網定價在活動結束後的10個工作日內發放等值USDT(不含稅費）。

*Participating users must attain daily trading volume of at least 5,000,000 USDT to be eligible for the daily prizes, and total trading volume of at least 50,000,000 USDT to be be eligible for the ultimate grand prize.

Top 100 users in daily trading volume to share at least 12,500 USDT
Method 1: During the event, participants ranked Top 100 in daily trading volume will share 12,500 USDT daily with the allocation below
Rank
Reward / User / USDT
1
1,500
2
1,000
3
700
4-10
500
11-20
300
21-30
150
31-40
70
41-50
35
51-100
25
Requirements
Daily futures trading volume must be greater than 1,000,000 USDT
Daily futures trading volume must be greater than 500,000 USDT
Method 2: Top 100 in daily trading volume to share 30% of Event 1 prize pool
Rank
Prize Pool
1-3
按照交易額佔比瓜分 35% 的交易額獎池
4-10
按照交易額佔比瓜分 25% 的交易額獎池
11-20
按照交易額佔比瓜分 15% 的交易額獎池
21-30
按照交易額佔比瓜分 10% 的交易額獎池
31-40
按照交易額佔比瓜分 7% 的交易額獎池
41-50
按照交易額佔比瓜分 5% 的交易額獎池
51-100
按照交易額佔比瓜分 3% 的交易額獎池
*When the number of participants > 5,000, if the daily trading volume prize pool ≤ 12,500 USDT, the rewards will be issued based on Method 1; if the daily trading volume prize pool > 12,500 USDT, the rewards will be issued based on Method 2. (Calculation will be based on the BTC closing price on the last day of event.)
*When the rewards are issued based on Method 2, the rules are as follows: Event 3 daily prize pool = Total prize pool * 0.3 / Event duration (days); for example: if the number of participants is 10,001, and the event duration is 10 days, Event 3 daily prize pool = 30 BTC * 0.3 / 10 = 0.9 BTC.
*Participants must attain daily trading volume of at least 500,000 USDT to be eligible to share the trading volume prize pool.
*Daily futures trading volume ranking refers to the trading volume ranking at 23:59 of the day. The reward shall be issued within 10 days after event conclusion.
獎勵領取條件

1. 比賽最低交易量要求：參賽用戶交易額大於30,000 USDT，且收益率與收益額均為正數方可參與獎池瓜分。

2. Participants of Event 2 must attain daily trading volume of at least 5,000,000 USDT to be eligible for the daily prizes, and total trading volume of at least 50,000,000 USDT during the event period to be eligible for the ultimate grand prize.

3. Participants of Event 3 must attain daily futures trading volume of at least 500,000 USDT to be eligible to share the prize pool.

4.有效盈利率：達到預設交易量所對應的盈利率。

5. 領取盈利率獎金參賽者可同時領取盈利額獎金

*盈利率計算公式(公式概念解釋)

① 盈利率 = 期間盈利額 / （期初資產淨值 + 期間總充值）

② 期間盈利額 = 期末已實現盈虧 + 期末未實現盈虧 - 期初已實現盈虧 - 期初未實現盈虧

③ 期間總充值 = 期末總轉入 - 期初總轉入 + 期間領取體驗金

獎勵發放規則

1.用戶需符合獲獎資格和完成以下步驟方可領取活動獎勵；

2. Stay updated with the Daily Trading Volume ranking:

電報群： https://t.me/MEXCKorean

推特： https://twitter.com/MEXC_Korea

3. In-kind prizes will be issued in USDT equivalent to the item price listed on the official brand websites (exclusive of tax).

4. Rewards from this event are not to be redeemed in conjunction with other Futures event rewards on the MEXC platform.

5. The daily trading volume ranking of Event 3 refers to the trading volume ranking at 23:59 of the day.

6. The Lucky Spin bonus reward will be issued 48 hours after the draw.

7. The rewards for Event 1, 2 and 3 will be issued within 10 days after the event conclusion.

8. Winners of Event 1, 2 and 3 must contact @Jennie_MEXC, @dlshdlsh and @Miyalong via Telegram to redeem their rewards.

如您需要諮詢活動問題可進韓國電報群： https://t.me/MEXCKorean

DISCLAIMER

1. Participants who are found to be involved in fraudulent activities such as volume spamming, market manipulation, operation of multiple accounts, and self-dealing will be disqualified.

2. Participants who are found to be involved in identical trading strategies will be disqualified.

3. Participants who are found to have placed and canceled orders at a high frequency per minute will be disqualified.

4. Once multiple accounts are found to be registered under the same IP address, the users of the involved accounts will be disqualified.

5. Market maker accounts and agency accounts are not allowed to participate in this event.

6. MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation of the event rules including, but not limited to, the above mentioned information regarding trading, funds, and risks of gang behaviors.

© 2022 MEXC.COM

