Zyro is a decentralized protocol developed by core members of the Zilliqa community based on the Zilliqa public chain. Zyro token is the governance token of the Zyro protocol. Users can participate in the future planning and fund management of the protocol through Zyro tokens. The Zyro protocol allows users to mine by providing liquidity and trading on a decentralized exchange, and users can also obtain Zyro tokens by invitation and becoming a node. Zyro adopts a more efficient underlying public chain Zilliqa to greatly increase transaction speed, greatly reduce handling fees, truly achieve lossless transactions, and provide high-frequency traders with the best battlefield.