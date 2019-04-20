VALOR

SMART VALOR AG is a Swiss company, founded in Zug in April 2017. It is the first decentralized global marketplace for tokenized alternative investments.The mission of the company is to give access to digital assets to people around the world in an easy, secure and compliant way. The company utilizes blockchain technology to democratize access to wealth.

幣種名稱VALOR

排名No.2728

市值$0.00

完全稀釋市值$0.00

市場佔有率%

交易額/市值（24小時）0.00%

流通供應量50,297,124

最大供應量100,000,000

總供應量75,000,000

流通率0.5029%

發行日期--

資產首次發行價格--

歷史最高價10.549191434,2019-04-20

最低價0.00144212392402856,2025-05-15

所屬公鏈ETH

