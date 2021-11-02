Scallop is a one-stop solution for cryptocurrency and banking services. It’s an innovative fintech ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop combines decentralised financial services with banking features such as banking accounts, cards, remittance and much more - all aimed at promoting the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop’s mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralised ecosystem.