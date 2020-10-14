NEARProtocol is a highly scalable basic protocol that ensures that DApps can run quickly enough on mobile devices. NEARProtocol allows developers to build mobile blockchain DApps and run them on the user's local machine, while providing developers with important information about DApps. Through state slicing, the number of nodes in the blockchain and the network is allowed to scale linearly, and the goal is 100kTPS based on 1 million mobile nodes. NEAR is used to pay for validators, which provide scarce computing and storage resources for the network.