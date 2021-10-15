Nakamoto Games offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to participate in countless blockchain-based games and generate a sustainable and sizable income.
幣種名稱NAKA
排名No.614
市值$0,00
完全稀釋市值$0,00
市場佔有率%
交易額/市值（24小時）%6,59
流通供應量105.763.651,99999112
最大供應量180.000.000
總供應量180.000.000
流通率0.5875%
發行日期--
資產首次發行價格--
歷史最高價7.00098225266129,2021-10-15
最低價0,2021-10-15
所屬公鏈MATIC
所屬板塊
社媒
