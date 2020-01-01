mexc
市場幣幣交易
HOT
合約交易M-Day 合約專場

交易

Mobile
請掃描下載MEXC APP，享受流暢的交易體驗
無法下載？
Windows客戶端查看更多

Mobist

MITX/USDT
----
--
24h 最高價
0.0000000
24h 最低價
0.0000000
24h 成交量 (MITX)
0.00
24h 成交額 (USDT)
0.00
24h 最高價
0.0000000
24h 最低價
0.0000000
24h 成交量 (MITX)
0.00
24h 成交額 (USDT)
0.00
k線
通證信息
Loading..
基礎版
TradingView
深度圖
MITX
MOBIST offers a variety of benefits that enable you to do more through sharing. Sharing your life in an optimal environment will minimize the burden of maintenance and improve your quality of life through the Mobist platform. MOBIST will help build a diverse platform ecosystem for sharing. We will provide hobby-sharing platforms, premium hot deal services, member-only theme parks, custom hotel reservations, special advertising services, hobby equipment sharing systems, and maximize consumer satisfaction by providing secure blockchain services to partner companies joining the MOBIST ecosystem.
概況
幣種名稱
MITX
發行時間
--
相關鏈接
發行價格
--
發行總量
9,800,000,000
委託訂單
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

價格(USDT)

(MITX)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
最新成交
數量()
價格()
數量()
時間
幣幣交易
5X-X 合約交易
幣幣交易
5X-X 合約交易
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
買入MITX
賣出MITX
限價
市價
劃轉
可用-- USDT
買入價USDT
買入量MITX
成交額USDT
可用-- MITX
賣出價USDT
賣出量MITX
成交額USDT
當前委託 (0)
歷史委託
歷史成交
當前持倉（0）
當前委託 (0)
歷史委託
歷史成交
當前持倉（0）
交易對
時間
類型
方向
全部
價格
訂單數量
委託金額
完成度
觸發條件
全部撤單
全部
限價委託
限價止盈止損
只做Maker
網絡穩定
API 文檔
API 文檔
媒體社群
提交工單
提交工單
在線客服
在線客服
Loading...