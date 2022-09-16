ETHF

Ethereumfair (ETHF) is an innovative Proof of Work (PoW) public blockchain that enables users to leverage AI computational power for PoW mining, positioning ETHF as a true "AI-native token." By combining meme culture with advanced AI technology, Ethereumfair aims to provide a stable, efficient, and decentralized blockchain ecosystem for its users and developers. Through the collaborative efforts of its miners and community, it has achieved enhanced network performance and fostered strong community engagement.

幣種名稱DIS

排名No.4600

市值$0.00

完全稀釋市值$0.00

市場佔有率%

交易額/市值（24小時）0.00%

流通供應量0

最大供應量0

總供應量210,000,000

流通率%

發行日期--

資產首次發行價格--

歷史最高價20.72892674671695,2022-09-16

最低價0.004475860012881291,2024-10-06

所屬公鏈DIS

所屬板塊

社媒

