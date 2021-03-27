EPIC

Epic Chain (EPIC) is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem evolving from Ethernity Chain (ERN) through a community-approved transition. With a 97.1% approval vote, the rebrand positions EPIC as a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain focused on integrating Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment. The EPIC token maintains the same supply and tokenomics as ERN while introducing expanded functionalities to drive ecosystem growth.

幣種名稱EPIC

排名No.697

市值$0.00

完全稀釋市值$0.00

市場佔有率%

交易額/市值（24小時）118.78%

流通供應量22,555,517.04871255

最大供應量0

總供應量30,000,000

流通率%

發行日期--

資產首次發行價格--

歷史最高價74.12620852,2021-03-27

最低價1.112367522267064,2025-02-03

所屬公鏈ETH

所屬板塊

社媒

etfindex:mc_etfindex_source免責聲明：數據由 cmc 提供，不作爲投資決策參考。