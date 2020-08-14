CRV

Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.

幣種名稱CRV

排名No.76

市值$0,00

完全稀釋市值$0,00

市場佔有率0.0003%

交易額/市值（24小時）10,25%

流通供應量1 343 378 344

最大供應量3 030 303 030,299

總供應量2 259 379 286,9274936

流通率0.4433%

發行日期--

資產首次發行價格--

歷史最高價60.4987938093,2020-08-14

最低價0.18109279935395833,2024-08-05

所屬公鏈ETH

所屬板塊

社媒

