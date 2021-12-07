BabySwap is the best AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.
幣種名稱BABY
排名No.2096
市值$0.00
完全稀釋市值$0.00
市場佔有率%
交易額/市值（24小時）0.00%
流通供應量620,895,960
最大供應量1,000,000,000
總供應量1,000,000,000
流通率0.6208%
發行日期--
資產首次發行價格--
歷史最高價4.48589634767712,2021-12-07
最低價0.00077617138051725,2025-03-07
所屬公鏈BSC
所屬板塊
社媒
