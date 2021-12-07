BABYSWAP

BabySwap is the best AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.

幣種名稱BABY

排名No.2096

市值$0.00

完全稀釋市值$0.00

市場佔有率%

交易額/市值（24小時）0.00%

流通供應量620,895,960

最大供應量1,000,000,000

總供應量1,000,000,000

流通率0.6208%

發行日期--

資產首次發行價格--

歷史最高價4.48589634767712,2021-12-07

最低價0.00077617138051725,2025-03-07

所屬公鏈BSC

所屬板塊

社媒

