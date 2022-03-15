mexc
市場買幣交易mexc合約交易理財mexcETFs
Mobile
請掃描下載MEXC APP，享受流暢的交易體驗
無法下載？
Windows客戶端查看更多
繁體中文USD
ANC3倍空
ANC3S/USDT
1.3200.00%
$0.00
預計再平衡價
0.6365
管理費率
0.001%
淨值
--
24h 最高價
1.359
24h 最低價
1.281
24h 成交量 (ANC3S)
491.05K
預計再平衡價
0.6365
管理費率
0.001%
淨值
--
24h 最高價
1.359
24h 最低價
1.281
24h 成交量 (ANC3S)
491.05K

ANC3S 是 ANC 3倍做空 的槓桿代幣。該產品可能會因行情波動而導致淨值磨損。

交易前，請仔細閱讀槓桿ETF產品FAQ

24/7 為您提供槓桿 ETF 方面的協助：MEXC ETF 社群

k線
通證信息
基礎版
TradingView
深度圖
Loading..
ANC3S
ANC 3 times Short (ANC3S) is a tradable product that tracks three times the daily profit of ANC. Users shall pay attention to the gap between the actual net value of the product and the latest price when placing an order. We usually rebalance the investment portfolios behind the leveraged ETF in every 24 h. When there is a sharp fluctuation and the underlying asset ’s fluctuation exceeds a given threshold compared to the previous rebalance point (initially we set the threshold for 3x leverage short and long as 15%. In the future, if other leverages available, the threshold may be adjusted.), we will perform temporary rebalancing to control the risk of the investment portfolio. The Leveraged ETF assets with net value of each share lower than 0.1 USDT will be combined. After combination, user’s total asset will not be affected at all. If you put the order in the opposite direction, there is a risk that the price will approach zero in extreme conditions. This product subjects to the derivative with high risk. Please watch out the risk in investment.
概況
幣種名稱
ANC三倍做空
發行時間
2022-03-15 00:00:00
相關鏈接
發行價格
1 USDT
發行總量
-
委託訂單
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

價格(USDT)

(ANC3S)

(USDT)

1.320$0.00
--
最新成交
數量(ANC3S)
價格(USDT)
數量(ANC3S)
時間
ETF
5X-X 合約交易
網格交易
劃轉
買入ANC3S
賣出ANC3S
限價
市價
可用-- USDT
充值
買入價USDT
買入量ANC3S
成交額USDT
可用-- ANC3S
賣出價USDT
賣出量ANC3S
成交額USDT
當前委託 (0)
歷史委託
歷史成交
當前持倉（0）
合併記錄 (0)
交易對
時間
類型
方向
全部
價格
訂單數量
完成度
金額
觸發條件
全部撤單
全部
限價委託
限價止盈止損
只做Maker
API 文檔
API 文檔
媒體社群
提交工單
提交工單
在線客服
在線客服

© 2022 MEXC.COM

歡迎來到MEXC
好資產，在MEXC
關於我們
關於
用戶協議與隱私政策
風險告知
新手學院
公告中心
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
產品
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
服務
客戶端下載
費率
大客戶權益
邀請好友
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
上幣申請
OTC商家申請
支持
機構服務
API文檔
官方驗證通道
司法協助legal@mexc.com
幫助中心
商務合作
機構合作
媒體合作
提交工單
投訴與建議
產品建議
如何購買
加密貨幣信息
加密貨幣價格
社區

© 2022 MEXC.COM