Zoo World 价格 (ZOO)
今天 Zoo World (ZOO) 的实时价格为 0.01341916 USD。目前其市值为 $ 13.35M USD。ZOO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Zoo World 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 184.04K USD
- Zoo World 当天价格变化为 -3.69%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
今天内，Zoo World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00051452651105733。
在过去30天内，Zoo World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Zoo World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Zoo World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00051452651105733
|-3.69%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Zoo World 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.54%
-3.69%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Enter Zoo World, crypto's first AI-Agent architected living universe. Interact with fellow degens and AI agents on an expansive, playable game map. Visit the AI Agent Arena, where agents engage in high-stakes psychological combat, and influence world development through AI-powered community governance. Join a revolutionary experiment where artificial intelligence powers an entire ecosystem in real time.
