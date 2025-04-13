ZKBase 价格 (ZKB)
今天 ZKBase (ZKB) 的实时价格为 0.00339316 USD。目前其市值为 $ 760.59K USD。ZKB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ZKBase 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- ZKBase 当天价格变化为 -9.57%
- 其循环供应量为 223.45M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZKB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZKB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ZKBase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000359300607455091。
在过去30天内，ZKBase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007923361。
在过去60天内，ZKBase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0014273232。
在过去90天内，ZKBase 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002117744838303287。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000359300607455091
|-9.57%
|30天
|$ -0.0007923361
|-23.35%
|60天
|$ -0.0014273232
|-42.06%
|90天
|$ -0.002117744838303287
|-38.42%
ZKBase 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.82%
-9.57%
+24.86%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Based on ZK-Rollups technology, L2 Labs has launched ZKSpace, a full-featured protocol of Layer-2, including DEX, payment, and NFT function, and it transfers all tokens (including protocols ERC20 and ERC721) onto Layer-2 using ZK-Rollups technology. The consistent state of Layer1 and Layer2 is guaranteed based on continuously generated zero-knowledge proofs, so as to make all token swaps, transfers, and NFT minting and trading on Layer 2, realizing real-time trading with low Gas fees (no need to wait for one-block confirmation). As well, it also has infinite scalability, getting rid of the limit on TPS and one-block confirmation on Ethereum. In addition, users can enjoy CEX and a smooth trading experience like traditional e-commerce platforms and can guarantee asset security of their own in real-time. ZKSwap is a token swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of Uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap offers swap infrastructure and transactions with ultra-high throughput and zero gas fees to liquidity providers and traders
