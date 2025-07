zJOE(ZJOE)信息

Vector turns your PTP and JOE into productive assets by allowing you to convert them to xPTP and zJOE, which can then be staked to earn a share of Vector's performance fees.

Vector utilizes the tokens converted on the platform to stake on Platypus / Trader Joe, accruing vePTP and veJOE into perpetuity since we will never sell.

Our vePTP/veJOE balances are then used to boost stablecoin/LP yields on Vector, generating revenue for our protocol.

xPTP and zJOE stakers receive ~66% of Vector's revenue, plus additional rewards via our governance token, VTX.