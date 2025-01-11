Zippy Staked SOL 价格 (ZIPPYSOL)
今天 Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL) 的实时价格为 200.73 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ZIPPYSOL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Zippy Staked SOL 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 393.55 USD
- Zippy Staked SOL 当天价格变化为 -2.92%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZIPPYSOL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZIPPYSOL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Zippy Staked SOL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -6.0417183417954。
在过去30天内，Zippy Staked SOL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -37.4973877230。
在过去60天内，Zippy Staked SOL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -25.6819783170。
在过去90天内，Zippy Staked SOL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +44.98173400779718。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -6.0417183417954
|-2.92%
|30天
|$ -37.4973877230
|-18.68%
|60天
|$ -25.6819783170
|-12.79%
|90天
|$ +44.98173400779718
|+28.88%
Zippy Staked SOL 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.16%
-2.92%
-11.68%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Zippy is a lquid stake pool on Solana that allows users to stake their SOL and get a liquid staking token (LST) in return called zippySOL. The value of zippySOL vs SOL increases each epoch. Zippy is built on the SPL stake pool program from Solana foundation that has been audited 9 times. The LST, zippySOL, can be used in defi throughout Solana. Currently supported integrations exists to Kamino, Solend, Meteora, Sanctum, Hawksight and Orca. SOL deposited into the stake pool is delegated to the best and most diverse validators on Solana using a clear delegation strategy. The delegation strategy is algorithmic and automatically computes a score for each validator balancing high APY for stakers while supporting a healthy network. A validator is scored mainly on performance and decentralization. For example, a validator with good performance that is located in a data center together with a lot of other high stake validators will be scored lower than a validator of similar performance situated in a less crowded data center. Other factors that hurt the network are also considered, e.g. vote lagging and excessive delinquencies. The score is used by the Zippy stake bot to automatically and regularly rebalance the pool to the top validators. As the total staked SOL in the pool grows, more and more validators will be receiving stake. For more information see https://docs.zippystake.org/delegation-strategy
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 AUD
A$325.1826
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 GBP
￡162.5913
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 EUR
€194.7081
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 USD
$200.73
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 MYR
RM901.2777
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 TRY
₺7,105.842
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 JPY
¥31,659.1356
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 RUB
₽20,522.6352
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 INR
₹17,292.8895
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 IDR
Rp3,237,580.1919
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 PHP
₱11,782.851
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 EGP
￡E.10,148.9088
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 BRL
R$1,226.4603
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 CAD
C$289.0512
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 BDT
৳24,485.0454
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 NGN
₦311,207.7774
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 UAH
₴8,486.8644
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 VES
Bs10,638.69
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 PKR
Rs55,897.2831
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 KZT
₸105,925.221
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 THB
฿6,971.3529
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 TWD
NT$6,638.1411
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 CHF
Fr182.6643
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 HKD
HK$1,561.6794
|1 ZIPPYSOL 兑换 MAD
.د.م2,015.3292