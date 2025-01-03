Zillion Aakar XO 价格 (ZILLIONXO)
今天 Zillion Aakar XO (ZILLIONXO) 的实时价格为 0.01118818 USD。目前其市值为 $ 178.16K USD。ZILLIONXO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Zillion Aakar XO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 632.55 USD
- Zillion Aakar XO 当天价格变化为 +2.37%
- 其循环供应量为 16.34M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZILLIONXO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZILLIONXO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Zillion Aakar XO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00025895。
在过去30天内，Zillion Aakar XO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0044403290。
在过去60天内，Zillion Aakar XO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0022639785。
在过去90天内，Zillion Aakar XO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002281339322096767。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00025895
|+2.37%
|30天
|$ -0.0044403290
|-39.68%
|60天
|$ +0.0022639785
|+20.24%
|90天
|$ -0.002281339322096767
|-16.93%
Zillion Aakar XO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.74%
+2.37%
-36.63%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ZILLIONXO is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain. As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. ZILLIONXO is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments ZILLIONXO aim is to be a community governed decentralised platform that eliminates third-party platforms charges such as Software as a service, transactional platforms, and high fee payment gateways. 1. ZILLIONXO will enable direct real-time peer-to-peer business and consumer connectivity, service delivery, and low fee stable currency and Cryptocurrency payment processing at a fraction of a cost. 2. It will enable free cross-chain asset transfer for retail payments and rewards. 3. ZILLIONXO is all in one decentralised platform will enable small retailers to create free online stores with one click and connect with consumers in real-time without needing the third-party platform. The platform will enable real-time business payment settlement. The platform will charge a fixed transaction fee of 0.57%, whereas token holder will only pay 0.47%. 4. ZILLIONXO will be the blockchain for e-commerce and point of sale transactions. 5. ZILLIONXO Mobile application will be integrated with stable currency infrastrcuture to process low fee payments.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 AUD
A$0.0180129698
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 GBP
￡0.008950544
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 EUR
€0.0108525346
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 USD
$0.01118818
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 MYR
RM0.0500111646
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 TRY
₺0.3953902812
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 JPY
¥1.7613551774
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 RUB
₽1.2419998618
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 INR
₹0.9597220804
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 IDR
Rp180.4544908654
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 PHP
₱0.64891444
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.5679120168
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 BRL
R$0.068807307
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 CAD
C$0.0161109792
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 BDT
৳1.33698751
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 NGN
₦17.2923391262
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 UAH
₴0.4711342598
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 VES
Bs0.57059718
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 PKR
Rs3.118145766
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 KZT
₸5.8730113274
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 THB
฿0.3844258648
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 TWD
NT$0.3682030038
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0101812438
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0869321586
|1 ZILLIONXO 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1131124998